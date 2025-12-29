Prince Harry, Meghan Markle skewered on TV show over huge mistake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have reached their goals and achieved what they planned, but the couple mostly grab headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexe were skewered on a live show as TalkTV presenter Kevin O'Sullivan and royal commentator Rupert Bell discussed the couple's difficult year.

Weighing in on the latest news that the Sussexes' publicist has quit, which is the 11th to have worked with the couple in just five years, Rupert said: "They'd like people who've been around some time, but Meghan thinks she knows best, and that's part of the problem."

Responding to the comments, O'Sullivan said, "Perhaps the Sussexes need to take a look at themselves rather than blaming everybody else."

The expert continued: "This was the year where Meghan suffered some extremely negative press. She was alleged a bullying boss who reduced grown men to tears. She was called a tyrant in high heels and so on, and so forth."

"She doesn't like this, and she blames her publicist," according to the commentator.

Rupert tried to reveal the trurth while admitting that "it's quite difficult to say what's causing problems. Obviously, the TV series was an absolute car crash, and the holiday special was even more of a horror show.

"Well, it was absolute rubbish really, and her podcast was not up to much as well because she thinks it's all about her, whereas actually when you do something it's all about your guests."

To a question about the royals'reunion next year as the World Cup 2026 will be taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, Rupert appears to reject the possiblities, explaining that the king doesn't want to be as it becomes the story.