 
Geo News

Galaxy S26 colours teased with rumoured S26 Ultra wallpapers: Take a sneak peek

There's no clarity on specs of Galaxy S26 lineup

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 01, 2025

Galaxy S26 colours teased with rumoured S26 Ultra wallpapers
Galaxy S26 colours teased with rumoured S26 Ultra wallpapers

The Galaxy S26, Samsung's upcoming S-series flagship, has been making waves online for a while, but a fresh leak has intensified the buzz by teasing possible colour options on the Galaxy S25 successor.

While details are scarce on the exact release date of the Galaxy S26, there's no clarity on the specs of the Galaxy S26 lineup.

The Galaxy S26 colour options, though tentative, were teased among a fresh wallpaper leak for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which are already available for download.

A total of six new wallpapers were shared by tipster @wr3cckl3ss1 on X (formerly Twitter), and another leaker, @DaRealManMikey, claimed to have discovered these designs in the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s firmware.

Although @wr3cckl3ss1 does not have a strong history of reliable leaks, his claim has been backed by Ice Universe, a prolific tipster with a track record of accurate information.

What new colours will Galaxy S26 feature? 

The leaked wallpapers, rumoured to be six different shades, likely hint at the colour options for the Galaxy S26 series. Some of the leaked colourways include an orange that was previously associated with the Galaxy S26 Plus and a dark grey or black, possibly referring to the recently revealed black for the Ultra model.

While the exact colour distribution across the three Galaxy S26 models is uncertain, it is believed that the same wallpapers will be featured.

These can be downloaded for various devices, and since some cropping of the letter “S” may occur, a bit higher-quality Galaxy S26 wallpapers are expected as the launch date is inching closer.

More From Viral

Uber Eats deliveries to go robotic in student areas in teamup with Starship
Uber Eats deliveries to go robotic in student areas in teamup with Starship
Severe weather warning: 42 million Americans brace for storm stretching 1,200 miles
Severe weather warning: 42 million Americans brace for storm stretching 1,200 miles
World AIDS Day 2025: 40-year fight against an epidemic— What's still unfinished?
World AIDS Day 2025: 40-year fight against an epidemic— What's still unfinished?
What if Sun goes dark? Experts examine deadly reality behind upcoming sci-fi film
What if Sun goes dark? Experts examine deadly reality behind upcoming sci-fi film
Reading & Leeds 2026 headliners revealed: Here's full list
Reading & Leeds 2026 headliners revealed: Here's full list
Why Bitcoin crashed 5%: Fears of Japan rate hike sparked selloff
Why Bitcoin crashed 5%: Fears of Japan rate hike sparked selloff
ByteDance announces new AI voice assistant, Nubia M153 to get it first
ByteDance announces new AI voice assistant, Nubia M153 to get it first
FBI Director Kash Patel is ‘insecure, arrogant, obsessed with social media': Report
FBI Director Kash Patel is ‘insecure, arrogant, obsessed with social media': Report
Ajax game halted by supporter fireworks, rescheduled for empty stadium on Tuesday video
Ajax game halted by supporter fireworks, rescheduled for empty stadium on Tuesday