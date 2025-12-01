Galaxy S26 colours teased with rumoured S26 Ultra wallpapers: Take a sneak peek

Galaxy S26 colours teased with rumoured S26 Ultra wallpapers

The Galaxy S26, Samsung's upcoming S-series flagship, has been making waves online for a while, but a fresh leak has intensified the buzz by teasing possible colour options on the Galaxy S25 successor.

While details are scarce on the exact release date of the Galaxy S26, there's no clarity on the specs of the Galaxy S26 lineup.

The Galaxy S26 colour options, though tentative, were teased among a fresh wallpaper leak for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which are already available for download.

A total of six new wallpapers were shared by tipster @wr3cckl3ss1 on X (formerly Twitter), and another leaker, @DaRealManMikey, claimed to have discovered these designs in the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s firmware.

Although @wr3cckl3ss1 does not have a strong history of reliable leaks, his claim has been backed by Ice Universe, a prolific tipster with a track record of accurate information.

What new colours will Galaxy S26 feature?

The leaked wallpapers, rumoured to be six different shades, likely hint at the colour options for the Galaxy S26 series. Some of the leaked colourways include an orange that was previously associated with the Galaxy S26 Plus and a dark grey or black, possibly referring to the recently revealed black for the Ultra model.

While the exact colour distribution across the three Galaxy S26 models is uncertain, it is believed that the same wallpapers will be featured.

These can be downloaded for various devices, and since some cropping of the letter “S” may occur, a bit higher-quality Galaxy S26 wallpapers are expected as the launch date is inching closer.