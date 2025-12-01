 
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepherd kids call mom villain in parents' movie

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepherd share two daughters Lincoln and Delta

December 01, 2025

Kristne Bell and Dax Shepherd got unfiltered feedback from their daughters on their 2012 film, Hit & Run.

During a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Idiocracy star revealed that Lincoln (12) and Delta (10) saw the movie, and were stunned to see Bell’s character break up with his character.

“They were very upset,” he shared their kids’ swift and brutally honest reaction. "and what made me so happy is they were mad at Mom, not me. They thought Mom was a b---h. They thought Daddy was a good boy with a bad past, and she should be able to overlook that, and I agree."

Bell sitting beside her partner on the November 28 episode laughed off the critique.

She noted that the kids ultimately liked the movie.

"We spent we spent all this time making this independent film and Daddy wrote it and directed it and they were like, 'We want to see it,'” Dax continued.

“And we hadn't watched it in forever. We like, 'OK, let's watch it with you.' They loved it. It's very inappropriate. And it was a great litmus test for our children."

