Prince William cracks joke at SPTS before talking big business for Wales

Prince William couldn’t resist cracking a joke with staff during his visit to semiconductor manufacturer SPTS.

The moment left the prince laughing heartily before he got down to the serious business of promoting Wales on the global stage.

He toured SPTS, a division of KLA, ahead of the Wales Investment Summit, a major gathering organised by the Welsh Government at the International Convention Centre Wales.

Later, taking to the stage at the summit, William opened his speech by praising the bright minds shaping tomorrow’s industries.

“I am delighted to join this group of industry leaders and innovators, whose work is shaping the future, not only of Wales, but of economies and communities around the world,” he said.

He grew reflective as he spoke about his personal connection to the country.

“Wales was the first place Catherine and I made our home together — on the island of Anglesey.

When you make a home here, you join a family of three million people, and the sense of warmth and belonging is what makes Wales unlike anywhere else.”

He also used the moment to acknowledge the legacy of his father, King Charles.

“I am pleased to be continuing the work of my father, The King, who over half a century ago personally encouraged the co-founder of Sony to open its first European factory here in Wales,” he told the audience.

He rounded off his address by speaking about the urgent challenges of climate change, energy insecurity and weather disruption.