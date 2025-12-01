 
Geo News

Prince William cracks joke at SPTS before talking big business for Wales

Prince of Wales kicks off Wales Investment Summit with visit to tech innovator SPTS

By
Iqra Khalid
|

December 01, 2025

Prince William cracks joke at SPTS before talking big business for Wales
Prince William cracks joke at SPTS before talking big business for Wales

Prince William couldn’t resist cracking a joke with staff during his visit to semiconductor manufacturer SPTS. 

The moment left the prince laughing heartily before he got down to the serious business of promoting Wales on the global stage.

He toured SPTS, a division of KLA, ahead of the Wales Investment Summit, a major gathering organised by the Welsh Government at the International Convention Centre Wales. 

Later, taking to the stage at the summit, William opened his speech by praising the bright minds shaping tomorrow’s industries.

“I am delighted to join this group of industry leaders and innovators, whose work is shaping the future, not only of Wales, but of economies and communities around the world,” he said.

He grew reflective as he spoke about his personal connection to the country. 

“Wales was the first place Catherine and I made our home together — on the island of Anglesey. 

When you make a home here, you join a family of three million people, and the sense of warmth and belonging is what makes Wales unlike anywhere else.”

He also used the moment to acknowledge the legacy of his father, King Charles. 

“I am pleased to be continuing the work of my father, The King, who over half a century ago personally encouraged the co-founder of Sony to open its first European factory here in Wales,” he told the audience.

He rounded off his address by speaking about the urgent challenges of climate change, energy insecurity and weather disruption.

More From Royals

King Charles issues statement after Princess Anne receives new title
King Charles issues statement after Princess Anne receives new title
King Charles strips Andrew of TWO MORE honours
King Charles strips Andrew of TWO MORE honours
King Frederik and Queen Mary turn Amalienborg into festive dance floor
King Frederik and Queen Mary turn Amalienborg into festive dance floor
Queen Camilla makes big announcement after Fergie's desperate plea
Queen Camilla makes big announcement after Fergie's desperate plea
Andrew's nightmare deepens as Britons erupt in anger
Andrew's nightmare deepens as Britons erupt in anger
Prince Harry sends emotional letter to UK ahead of royal family reunion
Prince Harry sends emotional letter to UK ahead of royal family reunion
Prince William plugs into future at Newport's high-tech chip hub
Prince William plugs into future at Newport's high-tech chip hub
Sarah Ferguson tell-all interview is imminent as major need exposed
Sarah Ferguson tell-all interview is imminent as major need exposed
Palace shares latest update from Queen Camilla's 16-day campaign
Palace shares latest update from Queen Camilla's 16-day campaign