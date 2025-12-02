Prince William meets ‘crazy socks’ entrepreneur at Wales’ innovation hub

Prince William was all ears during his visit to leading semiconductor company KLA in Wales, where he paused to hear a moving story from local innovator Mark Williams.

Mark, a former Team GB Paralympic swimmer, shared how a childhood accident left him without his left leg.

The incident that coincidentally occurred on the same day Prince William was born, June 21, 1982.

“Prince William said, ‘That’s my birthday,’ and I said, ‘I know,’” Mark recalled.

After being rushed to Glan Clwyd Hospital, his parents received bittersweet news that the royal family had welcomed a baby boy, William, while doctors could not save Mark’s leg.

Turning adversity into innovation, he now designs casts for children who have lost limbs, creating designs that help wearers feel confident in public.

Among the displays was a cast featuring King Charles, created to mark his 2023 coronation.

Prince William gets a lesson in Welsh ingenuity

Looking at the intricate design, the prince quipped that they “just looked like any other crazy socks,” cheekily highlighting the inspiring work of Welsh entrepreneurs.

Prince William shared highlights from his KLA tour on Instagram.

William was in action during his visit, moving between stands, inspecting displays, and sharing light-hearted moments with employees, all while promoting Wales as a hub for innovation and green business.