‘Harry Potter’ Daniel Radcliffe lights up room as he embraces big rival

Harry Potter co-stars light up the Hudson Theatre on Broadway with a magical reunion 24 years after the release of the first film.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the popular franchise, and Tom Felton, who portrayed Potter’s bitter enemy Draco Malfoy, shared a warm embrace at the screening for Merrily We Roll Along.

On Monday, December 1, the longtime co-stars saw one another at a New York City screening of the musical, starring Radcliffe, 36, as playwright and lyricist Charley Kringas.

In a video circulating on social media, the moment was captured as the on-screen rivals shared a warm hug and exchanged a few words.

As Felton, 38, approached the English actor from behind and shook his hand, the room went dark. When the two hugged, the lights came back up, creating a magical moment.

‘Harry Potter’ Daniel Radcliffe lights up room as he embraces big rival

However, the effect was purely coincidental as the house lights were simply blinking to usher attendees into the theater.

The duo later posed together for a sweet photo, their first public picture they've taken in more than a decade.

The last time they were photographed together was during an event on July 11, 2011, at the New York City premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

For the unversed, Potter and Malfoy were scornful towards each other throughout their time at Hogwarts.

The characters’ rivalry stemmed from Malfroy’s initial attempt to offer friendship on his own terms and Potter’s refusal.

While the two eventually tolerated each other to some extent, they remained at odds for the majority of their school years.