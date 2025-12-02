 
December 02, 2025

Bear moves into California man's crawlspace, refuses to leave

A bear that moved into a home’s crawlspace, apparently tired of living in the wild, seems to have found comfort in his new residence, showing no signs of moving out.

Homeowner Ken Johnson is terrified with the wild creature’s behaviour, which moved into his house in Altadena nearly a week ago.

Ken said that the bear's hissing and growling terrifies him and his cat, adding, “I feel nervous all the time. I am always looking over my shoulder to see if he’s coming out.”

Speaking to NBC News, the home owner said that the bear has visited the home several times but never stayed but now it seems that it has decided to finally make itself at home.

Ken said that the unwanted housemate has even destroyed his trash can, adding that it also disturbs at night with all its banging underneath the house.

He said, “This thing is living in my house rent free and destroying property.”

Wildlife experts’ recommended barrier around the house didn't work for Ken, as the 550 pound animal tore it down to enter the crawlspace.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends removing anything attractive to bears, such as pet food, fruits, remnants of food on a grill, from homes to keep the animal away.

Ken says that he has informed wildlife authorities but that has been of no avail yet. 

