Adam Sandler says it is 'challenging' to make daughters laugh

Adam Sandler last starred in 'Jay Kelly' along with George Clooney

Adam Sandler has proved that he is not just a dedicated actor but is also a devoted father.

The Murder Mystery actor shares two children Sadie and Sunny with wife Jackie, and their happiness means the world to him.

However, Adam admits that it is a bit challenging to make his teenage daughters laugh.

Sandler said that it was easier to make them laugh when they were little, but as they had grown now, they have reached a point of judging parents.

The Happy Gilmore star added, "They used to laugh easier. Now they're older and they judge you a little bit. I do hear, 'Oh, don't say this.”

For Adam, getting to make his daughters laugh is the greatest thing in his life.

While speaking on David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the 59-year-old confessed, "You're happiest when they're happy."

Work wise, Sandler recently featured in Netflix film Jay Kelly alongside George Clooney and Greta Gerwig.

The film revolves around a famous movie star named Jay Kelly and his manager Ron, who embark on an unexpected journey together in Europe. On the trip, they confront their choices and legacies they will leave behind.