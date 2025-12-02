Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson share their experience in ‘Song Sung Blue’

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson have recently shared their experience working in upcoming movie, Song Sung Blue.

Both stars reportedly received Gotham Musical Tribute for their performances in their new movie at the 2025 Gotham Awards in New York City on December 1.

Kate and Hugh also opened up about one quality they learned from each other in the Craig Brewer directed movie.

“Hugh, his superpower is to connect,” said the 46-year-old actress while speaking about her co-star in a new interview with PEOPLE.

Something Borrowed actress explained, “Whether it's on stage, whether it's on set, whether it's with anyone and everyone — he just wants to connect and he wants to make sure that everyone's happy.”

Kate pointed out that she “learned that one of the great gifts you can give people is that you actually have a desire to connect to them”.

Later, Bride Wars actress further said, “I think you give that to everybody — even though I'm sure it takes a lot from you.”

She called Hugh “a masseuse who's constantly giving energy to other people, and needs energy for you”.

Meanwhile, the Logan actor spoke highly of Kate, saying, “I learned a lot from Kate. I learned about acting on film, actually.”

“I've done almost 50 movies, but working with Kate it's a very difficult thing to describe but the mixture of being prepared and just being instinctive is a really fine line and no one does it better than Kate,” remarked Hugh.

Deadpool & Wolverine star noted that he became a better actor after working with Kate.

“There were two key moments where she stuck up for the movie, which was inconvenient for timing and everyone, but both of the moments are key moments in the movie now,” stated Hugh.

The actor added, “It's sort of that idea of picking your battles, knowing when you need to just really say no.”