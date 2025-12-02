Jada Pinkett Smith and mystery behind alleged threats

Jada Pinkett Smith is right now at the center of a new legal battle that caught the attention of fans and Hollywood watchers.

The actress has been sued by Bilaal Salaam, a longtime friend of her husband Will Smith, who claimed that she has threatened him during a private event back in 2021.

The lawsuit claimed that Pinkett spoke to Bilaal at Will’s birthday party with several people from her team.

He explained that she told him he could “catch a stray bullet” or “go missing” if he kept talking about her personal life.

However, The Matrix Resurrections actress also asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement and when he refused, her team reportedly followed him and kept on making dangerous threats.

The lawsuit also talked about the events after the viral Oscars slap incident, where Bilaal claimed that he was asked to assist with crisis management but refused.

The art historiographer further said that his high morals would never allow him to be part a of anything illegal or misleading.

Following that, he alleged that he also became the main target of a campaign by Pinkett and her associates.

Now beyond the courtroom drama, the case raises many questions about the pressures of celebrity life, loyalty and private conflicts that has been spilling into the fans eye.

Moreover, Bilaal went on saying that he further suffered reputational and financial damage after that horrific incident of his life along with emotional stress and anxitey.

This shocking recent story of Hollywood icon’s life offered a peek behind the curtain of the industry friendships and the challenges of keeping private disputes out of the spotlight.

As the case unfolds, fans are left wondering what really happened and how it might affect the Smith family image in the public’s eye.