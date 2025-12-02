Prince William addresses Forest Lodge lease terms leak to protect Kate Middleton

Prince William reflected on “making a home” with Princess Kate during their early days in Wales, sharing his thoughts with 300 delegates from 25 countries at the Wales Investment Summit in Newport.

Speaking fondly of the country, the Prince revealed, “Wales was the first place Catherine and I made our home together, on the island of Anglesey.

When you make a home in Wales, you join a family of three million people, and the sense of warmth and belonging is what makes Wales unlike anywhere else.”

He also pointed to the area’s growing economic opportunities, saying, “I believe that we have reached a significant moment for investment and innovation.”

One of Wales’s greatest strengths is the way industry, academia, and government work together.”

Of course, while William and Kate have been waxing lyrical about making a home in Wales, the couple have also been busy securing a new nest in England.

The Crown Estate recently confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales have obtained a 20 year, non-assignable lease for Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, commencing 5 July 2025, at “open market rent.”

Their Grade II-listed mansion, which they moved into with their children during the October half-term, will function as their primary private residence.

Negotiations, according to the Estate, were conducted at arm’s length to ensure fair market terms, with independent property valuers from Hamptons and Savills assessing the estate’s value.

The Waleses are carefully balancing heart and homework with making homes that are both warm and wise investments.