‘Adolescence’ creator spills the beans on Season 2 plans

Adolescence fans were left surprised when director Philip Barantini confirmed that the hit Netflix series will not have a second season.

The show, which followed the struggles of teenager Jamie, won praise worldwide and made the lead actor Owen Cooper, youngest male Emmy winner for Best Actor.

Barantini spoke at Content London about the show’s success and why it will remain a single season, explaining that working with the right people was more important than creating a sequel.

“There is no sequel to this, but we as a collective want to continue to work together on multiple things," he said.

However, he added that the psychological drama captured something rare in filmmaking and that future projects could follow the same spirit, even if they were different.

Co-writer Jack Thorne joined his friend Barantini and reflected on the show’s global appeal.

He wondered if the series would have been as successful if it has been sold country by country.

Thorne said British themed shows sometimes don’t attract international audiences, which made him curious about how Adolescence would have done in other countries.

Looking forward, the series’ director is moving on to new projects, as he is working on turning Jade Franks’ one-woman play Eat the Rich (But Maybe Not Me Mates X) into a Netflix series.

Even though fans won’t see a second season, Adolescence will always be celebrated for its unique one-shot style, gripping story and emotional impact.

Moreover, fans can expect Philip Barantini and his team to bring fresh projects with the same energy and creativity.