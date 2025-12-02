A$AP Rocky shares rare insight into parenting sons with wife Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has recently shared rare insight into parenting three kids with wife Rihanna.

The American rapper and producer reflected on his fatherhood journey during an interview with Extra.

Rocky reportedly opened up about the sibling dynamic with his older sons, saying, “I'm surprised that the older two [are] getting along as much as they are.”

He told the outlet, “You know, usually for them to be so close and age, [they'd] fight a lot, but [we're] a happy family.”

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Rihanna praised about her children with Extra.

The Umbrella singer revealed that her “little ones are amazing and growing up fast”.

“The babies are amazing. They're all getting bigger, and I cannot take it,” explained the 37-year-old.

Rihanna further said, “My sons, oh my god, their faces are changing. Their necks are getting longer. I love it.”

Earlier in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the event, Rocky opened up why his daughter Rock is his “baby twin”.

“Rocki is cuter than ever. You know, she’s my baby twin, so it’s amazing… I’m happy to be a girl dad at this point,” he remarked.

When asked how his sons were taking new addition to the family, the Monster star may “get a little jealous” often times.

“I think they might get a little jealous from time to time, but they ain’t got to be,” he continued.

Rocky added, “It’s a lot of love to go around, but it’s going to probably take some getting used to. Shout out to my boys and my baby girl, man. Daddy love y’all.”