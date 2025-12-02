Buckingham Palace issues statement as King Charles prepares for epic state visit

Palace makes important announcement about King Charles royal guests

Buckhingaham Palace has released the statement as King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare to host German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender at Windsor Castle on December 3.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will play a key role by greeting Steinmeier and Budenbender at Heathrow Airport and accompanying them to Windsor on Wednesday morning at the start of their stay.

The Palace has announced: "This week, The King and Queen will welcome Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany and Ms. Büdenbender for a State Visit to the UK."

The royal guests will pass the crowds to the castle to kick off their three-day stay before enjoying a carriage ride through the streets in their first state visit in 27 years.

Steinmeier will go on to receive a ceremonial welcome in the castle quadrangle, attended by the King, Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and be feted with a grand state banquet in the historic royal residence’s St George’s Hall in the evening.

On Thursday morning, he will privately lay flowers at the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth II in the castle’s St George’s Chapel, before joining the royals for a Big Help Out reception to showcase the impact volunteering can have on communities.

Before a formal farewell, they will be shown the State Sleigh, which was designed by Queen Victoria’s German-born husband, Prince Albert and recorded in Victoria’s diary in 1845.

Preparations are underway for the epic state visit as horses and carriages were seen rehearsing in Windsor on Tuesday.