Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's marriage is struggling: ‘Real challenges'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marriage status

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are facing some difficult moments in their marriage, according to a source who spoke exclusively with The U.S. Sun.

The couple has been at the center of breakup speculation for months, especially after Blake released a cryptic breakup song last spring.

Their absence from the recent CMA Awards, where Blake was nominated for Pour Me a Drink with Post Malone, only intensified the chatter.

A source close to the couple said the issues they’ve faced are very real.

“They’ve gone through real challenges, nothing manufactured,” the insider explained, noting that the tension at times had their inner circle quietly questioning whether the relationship could withstand the strain.

The troubles weren’t dramatic, the source said, but rooted in the reality of blending “two totally different worlds.”

“Blake is as country as it gets, and Gwen grew up in Los Angeles,” the insider continued.

“Those lifestyles don’t automatically sync. They had to learn from each other.”

Their contrasting backgrounds reportedly created friction, and things reached a point where the pair turned to outside help.

The source said they “nearly reached a point where things could have gone either way,” but emphasized that the couple chose to work through the hard moments.

“They showed up for each other instead of checking out.”

Fans recently spotted what looked like a public reassurance when Gwen posted a Story over Thanksgiving weekend showing Blake kissing her on the cheek.

According to the insider, that photo was intentional. “That was her way of saying, without words, ‘Calm down, we’re solid.’”

Another source close to Gwen added that she has always believed Blake arrived in her life when she needed “stability” and a new chance at building a family.

Even with their differences, the source said, “They’re from different universes, but somehow, they’ve built one home.”