Cardi B shares adorable photo with new favourite 'cuddle buddy'

December 03, 2025

Cardi B is soaking up as cosy moments as possible with her newborn before hitting the road for her upcoming tour.

Giving fans a glimpse into her life as a new mom of four, the 33-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable photo with her new favourite "cuddle buddy."

In the heartwarming snapshot, the Am I the Drama? star captured herself snuggling with her son, whom she recently welcomed with new boyfriend Stefon Diggs, 32.

Meanwhile the baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed, rests peacefully on his mother’s shoulder.

The little bundle of joy was rocking a beige onesie, adorned with little giraffes print, while lying atop his mom’s fluffy robe.

"My cuddle buddy [teddy bear and grey heart emoji] I love him soooo much," the Grammy Award winner captioned the image, which showed the mommy-and-baby duo from the chin down, keeping their faces out of the frame.

The I Like It songstress has been offering fans small peeks at her son since his arrival. On Friday, Nov. 28, she posted a photo of the baby in a fuzzy white outfit emblazoned with the New England Patriots wide receiver’s name and jersey number in sparkly gold lettering.

On November 20, the musician, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, shared the very first photos of her newborn.

Among the images from a professional shoot was one taken in the hospital, showing the Please Me singer and the NFL star sitting on the bed gazing lovingly at their baby boy as he nestled his mother’s arms.

Elsewhere on Instagram, Cardi has also been sharing moments with her three older children, whom she shares with estranged husband Offset.

The former couple are parents of two daughters seven-year-old Kulture Kiari, and Blossom Belle, 14 months, and a four-year-old son Wave Set.

