What time does Spotify Wrapped come out? Everything you need to know

Spotify has kept fans on their heels as it has not yet announced the exact release date for Spotify Wrapped, only providing an update that it might be “coming soon”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 1, the Swedish music streaming company fueled anticipation with an update. They asked users, “What do you think is your Wrapped?” sharing that 2025 Wrapped is coming soon.

Spotify Wrapped is an annual, personalized marketing campaign that summarizes each user's listening habits on Spotify for the year, including their top songs, artists, and genres.

Previously, the app urged users to “update the app to experience 2025 Wrapped at its best”.

First introduced in 2016, the feature has become one of the fan favorites as it provides personalised insights into their interests for the whole year. Last year, Spotify described it to be “a celebration of artists, creators and fans who have had such an amazing year”.

Wrapped is expected to drop in the first week of December as it has never crossed the December 6 date previously. Here’s a timeline of previous years' drop.

2024: December 4

2023: November 29

2022: November 30

2021: December 1

2020: December 1

2019: December 5

2018: December 6

Spotify Wrapped is produced using data collected from January 1 to early fall each year.