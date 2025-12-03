King Charles sends strong message: 'No sympathy for Andrew'

King Charles garnered 'positive press coverage' with his timely stern decision for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as 2025 comes to an end.

On Monday, it was announced in the Gazette that the monarch ordered to strip his brother of his final honours, cancellation of membership in the Order of the Garter and as a Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order.

In a conversation with Fox News, royal expert Hilary Fordwich praised the King's well-timed move as more shocking details in the Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein case are set to be released.

She said, "As with all things, acting decisively and early is preferable; better late than never. It’s also a clear indication that Prince William is prevailing."

It is pertinent to note that King Charles and Queen Camilla extended support to the victims of all forms of abuse in a bombshell statement, which was released on October 30.

In that message, the monarch's spokesperson said that Andrew will no longer be called the Prince and the Duke of York.

Speaking of the whole scenario, another royal commentator, Ian Pelham Turner, said that the King sent a clear message to the world, 'no sympathy for Andrew,' with the historic decision.

He said that the only reason Charles was keeping his brother in the royal circle was due to the blood ties and ensuring no other 'Spare' appeared in public.

Meredith Constant, an internet personality, revealed that the King's stance on Andrew received "positive public response." Moreover, it "makes King Charles look strong, which leads to positive press coverage."