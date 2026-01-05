Prince William shocked to learn charity work is harder than royalty living

At just 12 years old, Prince George is quietly carving out his own royal resume and he’s not just good at waving and looking adorable.

The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales is increasingly being introduced to the public side of monarchy, and at this rate he might be earning his future‑king stripes sooner rather than later.

This past year has been a milestone for the Wales heir‑in‑waiting.

Beyond greeting well‑wishers at Sandringham on Christmas Day with a composed handshake and a poised smile, George rolled up his sleeves with his father, Prince William, at The Passage homelessness shelter in London helping prepare Christmas lunch for vulnerable people.

The charity is deeply meaningful to William because his late mother, Princess Diana, first took him there as a boy of roughly the same age.

At the shelter, George even added his signature in the visitors’ book on the very page where Diana’s and William’s names appear from 32 years earlier prompting an “Wow. Ok” from the young prince upon seeing his grandmother’s handwriting.

Royal experts say these kinds of appearances from veteran tea parties to Festival of Remembrance engagements are part of a deliberate, gentle introduction to public duty that his parents are guiding at the right pace.

Prince George at tea party.

While he still enjoys decidedly non‑royal errands with Granny Carole once spotted sipping oranges in a design shop observers note his quiet confidence and maturity suggest he’s ready for bigger moments ahead.