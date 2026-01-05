 
Prince William, Harry's pal shares big news in latest announcement

Shehzad Hameed
January 05, 2026

Prince William, Harry's pal shares big news in latest announcement

A comman friend of prince William and Prince Harry shared an exciting update in major announcment on Monday.

Hugh Grosvenor, who is one of the richest men in the UK, revealed his admirable contribution to efforts protecting the future of children.

The Duke of Westminster's charity has announced its plans for 2026, revealing it awarded over £10 million through 175 grants to organisations working to support children and young people in their futures.

The UK's biggest landowners, 34, is also Chair of the Westminster Foundation, which provides support to vulnerable children, young people and their families.

The foundation, in its first Instagram post of the year, stated its "excited to continue" funding and supporting charities aligned with its strategic priorities, with a focus on early intervention, collaborating with a diverse set of stakeholders to drive positive change for children and young people.

It added: "Together with our brilliant charity partners, we look forward to creating a lasting impact for children and young people in the year ahead."

He is a close friend of both William and Harry, and godfather to Prince George and also reportedly to Prince Archie.

William, heir to the British throne, acted as an usher at his wedding, but Harry skipped the event due to his tension with the Prince of Wales .

Hugh and Olivia Grosvenor, who got married at Chester Cathedral in June 2024, welcomed their first child, a daughter called Lady Cosima Florence Grosvenor on 27 July last year.

Hugh became an instant billionaire when he inherited his title and control of the historic Grosvenor Estate aged 25, following the death of his father, Gerald Grosvenor, from a heart attack in 2016.

