Palace shares throwback pics of King and Queen with late Holocaust survivor

Eva Schloss passed away over the weekend at age 96

King Charles and Queen Camilla are leading the Royal Family in mourning the loss of Holocaust survivor and Anne Frank’s stepsister Eva Schloss.

Hours after the tragic news was confirmed on January 5, the Royal Family’s official Instagram account run by Buckingham Palace shared throwback pictures of the King and Queen with the Auschwitz survivor and Holocaust educator. The photographs followed a personal tribute shared by His Majesty.

One snap from 2022 showed Eva and Camilla — then the Duchess of Cornwall — smiling brightly at each other. Another picture from 2023 showed His Majesty dancing with Eva and others at a Jewish community centre in Finchley Road, north London.

The photographs were reposted from the Anne Frank Trust, who captioned the original post, “We honour the life and legacy of Eva Schloss Z’’L, Holocaust survivor, educator and co-founder of the Anne Frank Trust. These photos capture just a small part of her extraordinary work empowering young people to challenge prejudice.”

In his own tribute, the 77-year-old monarch wrote, “My wife and I are greatly saddened to hear of the death of Eva Schloss. The horrors that she endured as a young woman are impossible to comprehend and yet she devoted the rest of her life to overcoming hatred and prejudice, promoting kindness, courage, understanding and resilience through her tireless work for the Anne Frank Trust U.K. and for Holocaust education across the world.”