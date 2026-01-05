Prince Harry's UK return news sparks reactions from royal experts

Prince Harry is reportedly expected to get back his long fought for police protection team on trips to Britain as decision.

A UK based royal commentator and broadcaster reacted to reports of Harry's potential UK return, saying she will welcome and celebrate a Home Office U-turn.

"If this is true and plays out in the way it's been reported, then I think this is great for Harry, Afua Hagan told Newsweek.

The expert went on to explain: "Even though we know the king is scaling back his cancer treatment, if there was ever a situation when Harry needed to come back to Britain within a few days he will know that he can do that now and do it with the right security."

The Sussexes were stripped of their round-the-clock police bodyguards when they relucated to the US after quitting the palace for a new life, and the Duke has been fighting to get them back ever since.

At the time, the U.K. Home Office opted for a new arrangement in which Harry would be given police protection as decided on a case-by-case basis.

In December, the Home Office began a new threat assessment, which The Mail on Sunday reported has now been concluded.

According to the newspaper, Harry is now expected to get his police team back. The final decision, though, has not yet been taken.

Afua Hagan, a U.K.-based royal commentator, said: "When Harry was here before and he had that stalker who got within meters of him, it sort of proved his point."

"I think that's something that Harry wants, that they would want and that Meghan wants. Will we see Meghan here? I'm honestly not sure, but I think it does pave the way for that to happen now and in a way that's safe."

However, it definitely does open the door for the kids to be in the UK and spend some time with that side of the family.

Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English wrote in an article: "As this paper reports today, Harry's return is likely as his camp believe they have won the right to police protection while here.

"But I am told that efforts by the Sussexes' PR team to suggest a father-son reconciliation is approaching, appear to be somewhat wide of the mark."