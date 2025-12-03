Meghan Markle shares big news after Princess Kate’s emotional letter

Meghan Markle made an announcement just hours after Kate Middleton sent a personal letter about unity and spreading love.

The Princess of Wales is set to open doors for a special evening at Albert Hall on Friday as she hosts her fifth Christmas Carol concert.

In a letter shared on Wednesday which Kate written for all the guests, it shared that the theme focussed on expressing love through “simple acts” as they contribute to “beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong”.

Meanwhile, Meghan is preparing for the holiday release on Netflix, which also appear to be set around the simple ways one can make the festive season special for their loved ones.

After Kate shared heartfelt words, Meghan had shared a personal milestone of hers in a fresh update.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on the December/January cover of Harper’s Bazaar for US after five years of conversation between the magazine and Meghan’s team to make it happen.

However, that spotlight did not remain on her for too long as Princess Kate’s appearance caused major buzz on media and online.

The princess had made her comeback to the Royal Variety Performance at Albert Hall after her cancer battle and her very slim appearance caused some to worry about her health. Meanwhile, there were also praises about the grace and poise that she carried herself with.

Reports suggested that Meghan hadn’t been too happy to see her cover was overshadowed by Kate once again in what seemed to be turning into a PR duel.

However, sources have claimed that Meghan is growing tired of the constant ‘PR duel’ and might even consider offering a truce amid the ongoing rift.