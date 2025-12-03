 
Sydney Sweeney graces 'The Housemaid' screening in changed look

'The Housemaid' starring Sydney Sweeney will release on December 19

Geo News Digital Desk
December 03, 2025

Sydney Sweeney graces 'The Housemaid' screening in changed look

Sydney Sweeney has switched up her look yet again.

The 28-year-old actress arrived at a holiday-themed New York screening of The Housemaid on Tuesday, December 2, revealing a fresh return to long, voluminous waves — a dramatic shift from the bright blonde bob she unveiled just over a month ago.

Sweeney first debuted that bob at the October 25 AFI Fest screening of Christy in Los Angeles. At the time, she admitted the chop felt risky.

In an interview shared on The Hollywood Reporter’s TikTok page, she said, “I think my long hair became my security blanket. I always wanted it down and wavy, but I’m loving this. I feel like I’m going to meet a new version of myself.”

For Tuesday’s event, Sweeney leaned back into her signature waves, pairing the look with a shimmering custom Miu Miu gown. 

The floor-length piece featured a plunging neckline, a bow-accented empire waist, and was styled with a feather boa and diamond earrings for an extra layer of glamour.

The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig and written by Rebecca Sonnenshine, adapts Freida McFadden’s hit 2022 novel. Sweeney stars as Millie, a struggling young woman who takes a job working for an affluent couple, played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

According to the film’s logline, Millie soon realizes Nina and Andrew are hiding secrets “far more dangerous than her own.”

The thriller arrives in theaters on December 19, 2025.

