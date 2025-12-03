Matty Healy teases new The 1975 music with surprising twist

The 1975 about to release first album after Matty Healy, Taylor Swift breakup

Matty Healy took social media by storm by hinting at a new The 1975 album when a fan asked what’s in store for the band in the upcoming year.

The 36-year-old singer hosted an event at Gateshead College on Tuesday, December 2, where he taught a music lesson to the students and interacted with fans.

During the meet and greet, one fan asked the About You hitmaker about the word “DOGS,” which appeared at the end of their Glastonbury set this year.

The 1975 frontman revealed that it is the name of their upcoming album, adding, “We made two. It might be one, it might be two… but yeah, we’ve made two albums."

The upcoming record, whether one or two, would be the band’s first since Being Funny In A Foreign Language three years ago.

Interestingly, it would also be the first album since Healy’s infamous breakup with Taylor Swift, which became the driving force for her album, The Tortured Poets Department.

While the British musician has previously alluded to not writing songs about his personal relationships, X users still expressed their excitement to hear Healy’s version of TTPD.

The college show was part of his Sunday for Sammy charity event in February, which will be raising funds for performing artists in the North East.