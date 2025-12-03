Watch: Russia's Sergey Boytcov plays football on platform flying at 1,800m altitude

Russian fitness influencer Sergey Boytcov has set a world record by playing football on a platform flying in the air at an altitude of 1,800 meters.

The athlete is known for playing sports in the air as he has previously set several records, including:

Playing table tennis at an altitude 2,450m in April

Doing gymnastics at an altitude of 1,500 meters in June

On December 1, 2025, the Russian influencer took on a new challenge as he played football on a ground attached to the hot air balloon.

In a viral video shared by Sergey on his Instagram page, he can be seen handling the ball with his foot, driving it towards the goal which was being protected by a goal keeper.

A total of three men were on the platform, including a camera man. The video showed him involved in an altercation with a rival player, then committing a foul and getting a yellow card before finally securing a goal.

Sergey celebrated the goal with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature celebration “suii” at a platform flying 1,800 meters above ground level.

He captioned the video, “We set a new world record. The world's first hot air balloon football match at an altitude of 1800 meters.”

Fans flooded the comment section, expressing praise as one wrote, “Powerful brother,” another chimed in, “So powerful, it is breathtaking! Sergey, you do not create really beautiful things! Pride is overflowing!.”

Sergey has amassed over 4.4 million followers on Instagram.