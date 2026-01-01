Peruvian shamans' 2026 predictions: here's what you need to know

January 01, 2026
A group of shamans gathered on Monday, December 29, 2025, by the sea in the Miraflores district of Peru’s capital, Lima, to carry out an annual ritual and make predictions for the year 2026.
Before we dive into what shamans predicted for 2026, let's first understand what a shaman is and what they do.
The word "shaman" is an Evenki word derived from Siberia meaning one who “sees” or “penetrates to the source,” according to the Society for Shamanic Practice.
Shamans are described as local leaders who perceive the fundamental nature of the universe and see the bigger picture.
Shamans are called by various names globally, among them sorcerer, healer or curanderoa, walker between the worlds, medicine man/woman, priest, and so on.
Shamans may adopt the role from their ancestors, a transformative survival experience, childhood talent, or solitary study.
For 2026, which began today with buzzworthy festivities around the world, the shamans predicted that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will be ousted from office and added that global conflicts, like the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, will not end.
Shaman Ana María Simeón explained one major prophecy, stating, “We have asked for Maduro to leave, to retire, for President Donald Trump of the United States to be able to remove him, and we have visualized that next year (2026) this will happen,” as reported by the Associated Press.
The group has a track record of hit-and-miss prophecies each year. Let’s quickly see which came true and which didn’t.
After ritual dances and music, the shamans appealed for peace in the Middle East, an end to the Ukraine war, and Maduro’s downfall.
As the new calendar year begins its 365-day journey today, let’s see how accurate the shamans’ prophecies will be.