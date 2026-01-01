Mysteries of 2025 world still can't explain

Mysteries of 2025 the world still can't explain

The world has welcomed 2026 with new hopes and beginnings. However, some mysteries that captivated global attention in 2025 remain unsolved.

Many will keep searching for answers in 2026 for phenomena such as UFO sightings in the United States, discovery of giant columns under Egyptian pyramids, and the doubts surrounding the true nature of comet 3I/ATLAS.

Following are some of the most famous and unsolved mysteries of 2025:

Drone sightings in New Jersey:

People first started reporting the sightings in November 2024 and the reports reached concerning numbers, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to temporarily ban flying drones in the region.

However, the mysterious UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) continued with some reports suggesting the presence of quiet drones nearly the size of a car hovering over local military bases.

Though, FAA later clarified that drones were authorized by the government to conduct research; however, it failed to clarify reports of car-sized drones or the origin and purpose of the research.

The Buga Sphere:

A Buga sphere, which many conspiracy theorists claim to be a part of a UFO, was discovered at a crash site in Colombia shortly after the U.S. drone crisis. The presence of ancient symbols from runes and Mesopotamian writing systems raised concerns. Some scientists downplayed it as a carefully crafted art project.

Experts who analysed the object stated that it had some sort of energy that killed the soil and grass it touched and also made people sick.

Its origin remains unknown.

Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS:

Originally discovered in July, the interstellar comet kept scientists on edge due to mysterious properties. Though NASA confirmed it to be a comet, the opinion of Harvard astrophysicist Dr Avi Loeb kept the public suspicious about it.

The comet has passed by the Earth and is expected to leave our solar system by 2030.

City under Egypt pyramids:

A vast city was discovered under the pyramids of Giza in March 2025. According to Italian researchers, the city stretches 4000 feet beneath the pyramids - almost 10 times larger than the pyramids themselves.

Though some scientists slammed the claims as unscientific, the team states that their work points to an extraordinary phenomenon.