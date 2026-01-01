Gaming smartphone with the highest refresh rate ever? THIS phone will debut in 2026

Gaming smartphone with highest refresh rate ever will debut in 2026

The most juicy treat for high-end smartphone lovers could miss anything but not a higher-than-normal refresh rate, and as we've stepped into 2026, a smartphone with the biggest refresh rate is coming 2026 from OnePlus, likely named the OnePlus 16.

The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer is gaining traction online for its upcoming flagship, with recent leaks suggesting that the OnePlus 16 will deliver a significant advancement in display technology. According to reports, the purportedly highest refresh rate ever on a smartphone will be of at least 200Hz.

The leakers also indicated that OnePlus is currently testing a screen with this ultra-high refresh rate.

While exact specifications have not been disclosed, a 240Hz panel is said to be a logical upgrade, though tentative. It should be noted that even a 200Hz display would set a new trend if realised, given the absence of a smartphone on the market with such a high refresh rate.

Regarding practical implications of this technology, most mobile games do not yet support extremely high refresh rates, and it remains unclear if users can force apps to utilise the maximum refresh rate.

This advancement is coinciding with the actively growing hardware upgrades, particularly with the advent of silicon-carbon batteries, which provide higher capacities while minimising battery drain concerns.

If the development comes to fruition, a 200Hz display could enhance user experience with the smoothest ever visuals without affecting battery life.