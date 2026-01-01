World's oldest professional footballer Kazuyoshi Miura joins new club at 59

The world’s oldest professional football player has been signed by a new club at the age of 59 as he continues to amaze the sporting world with his stunning athleticism.

Kazuyoshi Miura, who is known in Japan as “King Kazu”, will play his 41st season, the most by any professional footballer, for third-division J-League team Fukushima United.

He is joining the club on loan after spending last season with fourth-division club Atletico Suzuka, also on loan.

Miura debuted in 1986 with famed Brazilian club Santos, superstar Pele played for the same club, and then moved to different leagues.

He became the oldest player to score a goal at the age of 50 in a professional match in 2017.

The record was previously held by England international and highly decorated superstar Stanley Matthews, who scored a goal at the age of 42.

He has played professionally in Portugal, Croatia, Australia, Brazil and Italy. He was one of the most well-known players from the Japanese football team in the 1990s.

Miura scored 55 goals in 89 international appearances. He has no plans of retirement even after playing for four decades. In an interview in October 2025, Miura said that his focus remained on the next match and that he had no plans for retirement.