Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri makes big disclosure about AI content on the app

Meta-owned social media company Instagram is all set to change its treatment of AI-generated content on the platform, given an enormous uptick in machine-generated images and videos, revealed Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri.

The Instagram head highlighted that improvements in AI tools have multiplied exponentially, making fabricated content more common across feeds, Stories, and Reels than ever.

Mosseri stated, “Social media platforms are going to come under increasing pressure to identify and label AI-generated content as such.”

He also noted that while major social platforms will attempt to identify AI content, their efforts' fruit would start dwindling as AI is getting better at mimicking reality.

He suggested that it might be more practical to fingerprint real media rather than fake, proposing that camera manufacturers could cryptographically sign images at capture to maintain authenticity.

The photo and video-sharing platform is already witnessing growth in AI-assisted content creation, with creators using AI for image generation, video editing, and visual effects.

The platform also has plans to clearly label AI-generated content in line with Meta’s policies on synthetic media transparency. Posts that are fully generated or heavily modified by AI will bear visible labels, especially in cases where realism could mislead viewers.

While Mosseri acknowledged the moderation challenges posed by realistic AI visuals, he remarked that Instagram is expanding its infrastructure to manage AI content effectively, adding that it is of great importance to maintain user trust as AI content becomes more prevalent.