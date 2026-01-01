Musk's Neuralink plans for 2026: Mass brain chip implants using automated procedures

Musk's Neuralink plans for 2026: Mass brain chip implants, automated procedures

Tech titan Elon Musk has revealed plans for his brain chip implant startup, Neuralink, to commence "high-volume production" of brain-computer interface devices and transition to fully automated surgical procedures in 2026.

The tech billionaire announced his latest foray in a post on his social media platform X (known as Twitter before his takeover) on Wednesday

Neuralink's chip implants are engineered to help individuals with conditions such as spinal cord injuries. The first Neuralink recipient, a paralysis patient, successfully used it to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media, and control a cursor on a laptop.

The brain chip pioneer started testing its brain implant on humans in 2024 after resolving safety concerns raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which had initially rejected its application in 2022.

In September 2025, the firm reported that 12 individuals worldwide with severe paralysis had received its brain chip implants, which enabled them to control digital and physical tools through thought.

The company also secured £650 million in a funding round in June.

These remarkable feats indicate a significant leap forward in the integration of technology and healthcare, a bid to transform the lives of those with severe mobility impairments.