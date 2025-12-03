 
Sombr spills the tea on Taylor Swift wedding amid budding friendship

Taylor Swift sang Sombr’s praises during recent interview

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 03, 2025

Taylor Swift might have been listening to Sombr’s music lately, but he has been a Swiftie ever since his childhood, and that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon.

The 20-year-old singer spoke about his budding friendship with the pop superstar, 35, in a recent interview and shared his plans about her wedding to Travis Kelce.

The back to friends hitmaker said, “Man, I’m just happy for them,” in conversation with Vulture.

Sombr continued, “I grew up with Taylor Swift, and seeing one of my favorite artists from my childhood getting engaged is really cool to see,” he added that although the Grammy-nominated singer is not invited yet, he is hoping “they invite me to the wedding.”

The we never dated singer named Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, as his album of the year, alongside Olivia Dean’s Art of Loving, and Ravyn Lenae’s song, Love Me Not.

As for the 14-time-Grammy winner, she shared in an interview with Sirius XM that Sombr is one of her regularly played artists.

"Sabrina Carpenter's one of my favorite artists. But you also look around, and you're like, ‘Tate McRae is amazing. Sombr is amazing,’” the Lover songstress said of her daily playlist.

