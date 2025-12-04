Miley Cyrus dad pens heartwarming note to celebrate major family news

Miley Cyrus' dad sends sweet wishes to daughter, Maxx Morando after engagement

Miley Cyrus and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus have decided to let bygones be bygone and cherish the time they have together.

The 64-year-old country star shared a wholesome social media post celebrating the pop star’s recent engagement to Maxx Morando, who she had been dating for four years.

The Achy, Breaky Heart hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 3, and wrote down a heartfelt post congratulating the Flowers songstress for saying yes to her now-fiancé.

Billy Ray began the dedicated post with a picture of Miley and her godmother, the country legend, Dolly Parton and wrote, “No wonder you turned out so special … You have the greatest Godmother in the world!!!”

The post featured two more pictures of the Angels Like You hitmaker and Maxx, and continued in the caption, “So happy you and MaxxAgazillion found each other!!!! Congratulations! Happy to see you both so happy!!! love Dad.”

This comes after Miley confirmed her engagement after she was spotted with her new chunky gold ring at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.