Armed hijacker of US charity Samaritan's Purse plane arrested in South Sudan

Christian organization expressed relief over safe outcome

December 04, 2025

The armed hijacker of the Samaritan’s Purse plane has been arrested by the National Security Service of South Sudan.

Samaritan’s Purse’s, a non-profit organization based in North-Carolina, Caravan plane was hijacked while carrying medical supplies to South Sudan. The medicines were intended to reach a mobile medical unit based in Maiwut

The organization stated that the plane didn’t reach the intended destination; however, the pilot managed to land the aircraft, 400 miles away, in Wau.

The National Security Service of South Sudan reacted swiftly, and as soon as the plane landed, they arrested the armed hijacker. The pilot and one of the members of the organization on board remained safe.

 Police said the gunman had snuck onto the plane and hid in the rear cabin before takeoff. 

He was identified as Yasir Mohammed Yusuf, a resident of the Abyei Administrative Area, an oil-rich territory disputed between South Sudan and Sudan.

The Christian organization expressed relief, stating, “We praise God that no one was seriously injured, and we are grateful to the security for their support and swift action on ground to resolve the situation.”

They added, “We are grateful for the safe outcome.”

Headquartered in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse is an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that provides aid to people in physical need as a key part of its Christian missionary work.

It is headed by Franklin Graham.

