Microsoft launches $99 office 365 E7 bundle with Copilot AI: Here’s everything to know

Microsoft is rolling out a new premium tier of its Microsoft 365 productivity suite available at $99 per user per month.

This marks a 65% increase from its previous flagship bundle. However, it showcases the company’s most ambitious effort to monetise AI investments.

What’s included in the $99 bundle?

The E7 packages combine Microsoft’s core productivity applications supported by various AI-powered features, including:

Standard tools: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams

Copilot AI assistant: The $30-per-month generative AI helper integrated across applications

Agent 365: A new $15 tool for managing companies' AI agents

Entra identity tools: $12 worth of identity and access management capabilities

Enhanced security and compliance features

What is Copilot Cowork?

Besides the bundle, Microsoft released Copilot Cowork, a new AI-supported feature that is built with the company’s partnership with Anthropic.

On contrary to standard Copilot features, Cowork is capable of managing multi-step tasks autonomously.

Most importantly, Cowork functions within Microsoft 365’s security boundaries and checks in with users for approval before executing changes.

Microsoft’s President of Business Applications and Agents, Charles Lamanna, said: “The era of Copilot execution is here.”

When will be 365 E7 bundle with Copilot Cowork available?

Microsoft 365 E7 is set to launch on May 1, 2026. Copilot Cowork begins rolling out to Frontier program participants this month, with wider availability in late March.