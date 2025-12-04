Netflix and HBO Max likely to get cheaper: Here's all you should know

Although streaming giant Netflix has been grabbing headlines for the past day or two, it has been further pushed into the limelight as Netflix and HBO Max are both going to see subscription price drops.

The rumoured decline in Netflix and HBO Max prices comes as price hikes are increasingly becoming the new normal for streaming services. But a fresh leak has surfaced online, suggesting that a potential deal involving Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery’s studios and streaming unit could offer big savings to viewers.

Netflix and HBO Max are also expected to be bundled together at a lower combined cost than subscribing to each service separately, Reuters noted, citing sources familiar with the matter. This could be a game-changer, especially given “the vast majority of Netflix customers also subscribe to HBO Max,” making price dips a win for many users.

As of now, Netflix offers an ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month and an ad-free standard plan for $17.99. For those seeking Ultra HD streaming and multiple device access, the premium plan costs $24.99.

On the other hand, HBO Max charges $10.99 for its ad-supported plan and $18.49 for the ad-free version, with the premium plan priced at $22.99.

When combined, the cost of ad-free standard plans of both services reaches $36.48, while premium subscriptions could reach $47.98.

The notable point is that Netflix’s acquisition bid is facing competition from other bidders like Paramount Skydance, and Comcast. Until the deal is finalised, the possibility of any bundle discounts is slim.