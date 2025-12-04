Meta begins removing underage users from Instagram, Facebook in Australia

Meta has begun removing the Australian kids under 16 years from its Instagram, Facebook, and Threads platforms, one week earlier than an official teen social media ban goes live.

The ban, once implemented, would affect an estimated 150,000 Facebook users and 350,000 Instagram accounts, while Threads, similar to X, can only be accessed via an Instagram account.

In an announcement last month, Meta stated that accounts of users aged between 13 and 15 years old would be removed starting December 4, following notifications sent to those affected.

For context, Australia is set to become the world’s first country to enforce a social media ban starting from December 10, 2025, for teens under 16.

If the companies fail to comply with what the government calls “reasonable steps” to restrict access, it could result in fines of up to A$49.5 million (US $33 million).

“Compliance with the law will be an ongoing and multi-layered process,” quoting a Meta spokesperson, as reported by BBC.

“While Meta is committed to complying with the law, we believe a more effective, standardized, and privacy-preserving approach is needed,” she added.

The Australian government insists that the ban is aimed at protecting children from the harms of social media, but critics warn the ban may isolate vulnerable teens and push them toward unregulated parts of the internet.

Australian minister for communications Anika Wells said in a statement on Wednesday, December 3, that she anticipated initial disruptions and implementation challenges during the ban’s early stages but insisted the ban is aimed to protect Gen Alpha—anyone under 15 years—and future generations.

“With one law, we can protect Generation Alpha from being sucked into purgatory by the predatory algorithms described by the man who created the feature as behavioral cocaine,” Wells said.

The ban also applies to YouTube, X, TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, Kick, and Twitch, alongside Meta’s three platforms, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.

However, the Australian government has a policy in place allowing teens who are unjustly affected by the ban to request a review and submit a “selfie video” to verify their age; besides, for that matter, they can also provide a driver’s license or a government-issued identification.