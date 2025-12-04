Roblox banned in Russia: Here's the reason

Globally popular gaming platform Roblox has been banned in Russia over concerns about child safety and extremism.

Why Russia banned Roblox?

The primary reason behind the Roblox ban in Russia is the spread of LGBT-related content, as per BBC, as the country's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, stated that the platform has become rife with "inappropriate content that can negatively impact the spiritual and moral development of children."

Roblox is a well-known multiplayer online platform allowing users to create and share their games, but it has faced strong backlash for failing to implement adequate child protection features.

"We have a deep commitment to safety and we have a robust set of proactive and preventative safety measures designed to catch and prevent harmful content," a Roblox spokesperson remarked.

The regulator's concerns also involved reports of terrorism-related content and instances of sexual harassment on the platform.

Countries where Roblox is banned

It was outlined that similar child safety issues have led to Roblox being banned in several countries besides Russia, including Turkey. The platform was also scrutinised in Singapore after a teenager reportedly joined ISIS-themed servers.

Responding to the ongoing criticism, Roblox recently announced it would stop allowing children to chat with adult strangers.

Russia's Roblox ban follows a lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who accused the platform of "flagrantly ignoring" safety laws and "deceiving parents" about the risks posed to young users.