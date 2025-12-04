New iPhone 17e leak reveals key design for Apple’s budget-friendly model

Apple’s highly anticipated budget-friendly iPhone 17e is set to release in early 2026.

According to a new report, the device will feature a noticeable design refinement with thinner display bezels.

Citing supply chain sources, the report highlights that Apple will continue its partnership with Chinese manufacturer BOE for most of the iPhone 17e’s display panels.

The panel size will be 6.1 inch LTPS OLED that is used in the iPhone 16e, which is derived from the technology from iPhone 14.

This enables Apple to control costs by reusing a mature, mass-produced component.

Significant visual upgrades will come from a slimmer bezel around this familiar screen.

Analysts suggest Apple can achieve this by tweaking the device’s frame and chassis design without altering the underlying display hardware, providing a more modern look without significantly altering the underlying display hardware, and providing a modern look without increasing the manufacturing cost.

But, the report casts doubt on past rumours that claimed that iPhone 17e will also adopt the Dynamic Island, the interactive pill-shaped cutout found on Apple’s premium models since iPhone 14 Pro.

Other expected specs include adoption of Apple’s next generation A19 chip, 48MP rear camera, and 18MP front facing camera that is available on iPhone 17 models.

The display will have a standard 60Hz refresh rate, without ProMotion technology.

The production plant will plan to manufacture around 8 million units in the first half of 2026.

If the rumours hold, the iPhone 17e will represent an incremental but meaningful update focused on a sleeker design and internal performance, while strategically preserving its position as Apple’s most accessible new iPhone.