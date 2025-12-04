 
Martha Stewart shares 'unusual name' her grandkids call her

Martha Stewart gets candid about parenting, and her favourite curse word

Geo News Digital Desk
December 04, 2025

Martha Stewart is proving once again that she doesn’t fit the mold of a traditional grandmother.

In a recent appearance on QVC+’s 50+ & Unfiltered podcast, the 84-year-old lifestyle icon shared that her two grandchildren — Jude, 14, and Truman, 13 — have never used a typical grandma nickname for her.

“They’ve called me Martha since the day they were born,” she said. “And all their friends call me Martha. None of them call me Mrs Stewart. I’m not a Mrs Stewart.”

The choice, she explained, comes directly from her daughter Alexis Stewart, who has always addressed her mother the same way. “My daughter calls me Martha,” she noted. “She’s always called me Martha.”

Stewart added that their relationship has always been a little different from the traditional parent-child dynamic. “We’ve always been more like friends,” she said, describing their personalities as opposite. “We’re very different. I’m an extrovert, she’s not.”

The conversation then took a more candid turn when Stewart admitted that she, Alexis, and 13-year-old Truman all have a habit of swearing. “I have a swearing banshee of a daughter,” she joked. “And the grandson also swears. He’s only 13!”

Asked about her own favourite curse word, Stewart didn’t hesitate: “F–k.”

“It’s such a good one,” she added with a laugh.

Even at 84, Stewart continues to surprise fans — not just with her career longevity, but with her unapologetically modern take on family life.

