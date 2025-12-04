Michaela Benthanus makes history as first wheelchair user to reach space

Blue Origin’s next space tourism mission will make history by carrying the first wheelchair user to space.

The company revealed the crew for its upcoming NS-37 suborbital flight, which will include engineer Michaela “Michi” Benthanus.

Benthaus, who is an employee of the European Space Agency, sustained a spinal cord injury in a 2018 mountain biking accident.

In a statement, Benthaus said, “I am thrilled and honoured to be part of this mission. I hope it demonstrates that the dream of space is open to everyone.”

Beside Benthaus, other five crew members include former SpaceX vice president Hans Koenigsmann, astrophysicist Joey Hyde, and entrepreneur Jason Stansell, who is dedicating his flight to his late brother.

This marks the 16th crewed mission for New Shepard, continuing Jeff Bezos founded Blue Origin’s efforts to open suborbital space to private citizens.

The company has yet to announce a launch date for the mission.