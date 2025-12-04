Russia blocks Apple's FaceTime amid clampdown on foreign tech

US archrival Russia has officially blocked Apple's video-calling app FaceTime, a move coinciding with a ban on Roblox, a widely popular gaming platform, in the country.

Citing the state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, Reuters noted that the FaceTime ban in Russia is part of an escalating crackdown on foreign technology platforms on the pretext that they are being misused for criminal activities.

The newly implemented FaceTime ban comes on the heels of restrictions imposed on other platforms, including Google’s YouTube, Meta's WhatsApp, and the Telegram messaging service.

The blocking of FaceTime has drawn widespread ire, with critics arguing that it represents censorship and an increase in state control over private communications. This view contradicts that of Russian authorities, who maintain that these are legitimate law enforcement actions.

Why Russia banned Apple's FaceTime?

"According to law enforcement agencies, FaceTime is being used to organise and carry out terrorist attacks, recruit perpetrators, and commit fraud against Russian citizens," stated Roskomnadzor while justifying the FaceTime ban in Russia, although the watchdog did not provide any evidence to back up these claims.

The iPhone maker has not commented regarding the blocking of FaceTime, which allows users to make free video and audio calls over Wi-Fi or cellular data.

Moscow residents attempting to use FaceTime reportedly encountered a message stating "User unavailable." Some noted that incoming calls were visible but could not be connected.

The Russian communications watchdog has intensified efforts to block access to Western media and tech platforms accused of violating Russian laws.

In August this year, the regulatory agency began limiting WhatsApp and Telegram calls in Russia.