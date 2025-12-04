Elon Musk's Neuralink brain chip now helps users control robotic limbs with thought

Elon Musk’s Neuralink has made a major announcement, as its brain chip now enables users to move robotic arms using only thoughts.

This marks a milestone achievement beyond the device's previous functions, which allowed control of computers and smartphones.

Neuralink posted a video on its X account featuring Rocky Stoutenburgh, a patient who was paralyzed in 2006.

In the video that is making rounds on the internet, the patient demonstrates his ability to move a robotic arm using only his thoughts, guiding the limb to his face and kissing it.

The post read, “Participants in our clinical trials have extended digital computer control to physical devices such as assistive robotic arms,” said Neuralink.

While shedding light on some of the future plans, they added, “Over time, we plan to expand the range of devices controllable via Neuralink.”

Neuralink was founded to help paralyzed patients control devices and regain some movement while using only their thoughts.

It links a person’s nervous system to a device known as a brain-computer interface (BCI), which can interpret their brain activity.

The device (BCI) is currently undergoing clinical trials to test its initial safety and functionality in patients with mobility-limiting conditions.

In the first nine months of 2024, Neuralink implanted its device in 12 patients.

The trials' first participant, a man who was paralyzed after a spinal cord injury, used the implant to play video games and chess.

Elon Musk stated that over 10,000 people have joined Neuralink’s patient registry in hopes of participating in future device trials.