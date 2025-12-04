What's Google's most trending search term in 2025: See full list here

December 04, 2025
As is the case every year when Google releases its report on the top trending search terms, in 2025, Google's most trending search term was “Gemini,” Google’s AI chatbot, reflecting the growing interest in artificial intelligence.
The annual list of Google's top search terms captures global curiosity across various categories, including pop culture, entertainment, internet trends, and news events.
It’s pertinent to note that Google’s report highlights queries that experienced significant spikes in traffic compared to the previous year, and not the most popular searches overall.
After “Gemini,” the second and third-most-trending searches included “India vs England” and “Charlie Kirk,” with the latter emerging as the hottest topic in news, wherein the query “Charlie Kirk assassination” led the list, followed by “Iran” and “US Government Shutdown.”
China's disruptive AI chatbot, DeepSeek, ranked seventh among the trending searches.
Coming to food, the sweet-and-spicy condiment hot honey topped the charts, followed by Marry Me Chicken and chimichurri.
In the films category, “Anora” was the most searched query, with “Superman” and the “Minecraft Movie” also cutting.
Sports searches were dominated by “FIFA Club World Cup,” while Paris Saint-Germain F.C. was the most searched team.
The top podcast outlined in the Google report was “The Charlie Kirk Show,” and Colleen Hoover’s “Regretting You” led the literature-related searches.