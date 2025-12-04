Verdict on Faiz Hamid's case expected this month: PM's adviser

Former director general of ISI Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid. — ISPR/File

Sanaullah terms CDF notification speculations baseless.

Rules for the CDF are yet to be framed, says PM’s adviser.

Political meetings with Khan shouldn’t be allowed: adviser.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Thursday that the verdict on the case of Faiz Hamid, the former chief of Pakistan’s top spy agency, was expected this month.

Sanaullah, speaking to Geo News in Islamabad, also stressed: “As per my knowledge, the verdict on Faiz Hamid's case is expected this December. We should avoid making forecasts regarding Faiz Hamid’s punishment.”

Hamid, who is facing court martial for allegedly engaging in political activities and misuse of authority, rose to prominence when he was heading the counter-intelligence wing of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the backdrop of the Faizabad sit-in in 2017.

The ex-ISI chief was taken into custody by the military on charges of abuse of power and violating the Army Act in August 2024.

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, speaking to journalists recently, stressed that the legal process must run its course and that any final outcome would be announced immediately once concluded.

“General Faiz Hamid's trial is a legal matter, and no conjecture should be made,” he said.

Hamid had been formally charged with multiple offences, including engaging in political activities and violating the Official Secrets Act under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act in December 2024, according to the ISPR.

The Pakistan Army, following Supreme Court orders, had conducted a detailed inquiry to investigate complaints against Hamid in the Top City case, according to the army's media wing.

It added that the court-martial process was started against the former spy chief based on these complaints.

It said that multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act post-retirement had also been established against the former general, who also served as Peshawar Corps Commander.

The arrest was made in connection with a petition filed by Top City housing society's chief executive officer in the Supreme Court last year, wherein Hamid was accused of land grabbing and stealing valuables from the owner of a private housing society during a raid.

Three more retired officers were also taken into military custody after Hamid’s arrest in connection with the same housing scheme case.

CDF notification

Moreover, Sanaullah said that the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) is going to become an extremely important institution in terms of national security. He noted that the law was amended for the post of Chief of Defence Forces.

The prime minister’s adviser said that regulations and rules for the CDF are yet to be framed and that great caution is required for the CDF’s rules.

Sanaullah said that speculation regarding delays in the CDF notification is baseless. He said that linking the CDF notification with anything is not appropriate.

The PM’s adviser said that the list of individuals abroad spreading anti-Pakistan content on social media will be expanded. He said that propaganda from abroad related to national security will not be allowed.

Sanaullah said that it is the government’s responsibility to stop hateful material from abroad concerning security institutions. He said that no law allows propaganda related to national security.

The adviser said that if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi obstructs national security, his political future will be dark.

Sanaullah said that if CM Afridi creates obstacles in counter-terrorism operations or facilitates terrorists, he will have no future. He said that if Afridi limits himself to politics through speeches, then that should be allowed.

Sanaullah said that PTI founder Imran Khan is entitled to B-Class and facilities according to the protocol of a former prime minister. He said that the government would not take any steps that would diminish the respect for the former prime minister.

He said that at the time of Nawaz Sharif’s imprisonment, the then-government did not provide facilities according to the law. Sanaullah said that if CM Afridi restricts himself to meeting the PTI founder, then he should not be stopped from meeting him.

He said that if a meeting with the PTI founder is about protest, a movement against the government, or facilitating terrorism, then such a meeting should not take place.