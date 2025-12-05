Pantone announces ‘Cloud Dancer’ as 2026 colour of year: Know everything about this shade

Pantone has declared “Cloud Dancer” as its color of the year for 2026. The shade is a soft, billowy off-white with balanced warm and cool undertones.

The colour is a reflection of “calming influence in frenetic society” highlighting that the modern society is prioritising serenity, quiet reflection, and a new beginning amid technology-saturated daily life.

Why this colour now?

The colour provides a calm affection and a desire to relieve from constant stimulation and hustle culture. Symbolising clarity, honesty, and a fresh start, the colour sets the tone for 2026. Its name “Cloud Dancer” was carefully selected to evoke imagery of soft clouds and natural ease.

How will it shape trends?

Keeping this tone in mind, fashion enthusiasts will be incorporating white silhouettes, feather details, and airy fabrics. It was recently seen at the Met Gala and on red carpets.

For the interiors, cloud dance can be paired well with wood and stone, providing “clarity without coldness” in home designs.

Alternative 2026 colour trends

Beside Cloud dancer, other suggested colour palettes are: