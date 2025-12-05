 
LeBron James's legendary scoring streak finally breaks after 6,907 days

The Lakers secured the win with a final score of 123–120

December 05, 2025

LeBron James's legendary scoring streak finally breaks after 6,907 days

LeBron James’s two-digit scoring streak has come to an end after 18 long years and 1,297 games on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

The 40-year-old NBA legend’s streak ended in a match against Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. The all time leading NBA scorer scored only eight points ending the two digit scoring streak.

The Lakers secured the win with a final score of 123–120.

LeBron’s streak began on January 6, 2007, when he was playing in his fourth NBA season. It lasted 6,907 days, across 1,297 regular-season games, 19 seasons and 18 years.

The basketball player tried his best to continue the streak in Thursday’s match as he attempted 17 shots, out of which only four were successful, and missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

Towards the end of the game he made a pass to Rui Hachimura, who scored a winning 3-pointer for the Lakers and James finished with 11 assists.

In a post-match interview, the G.O.A.T basketball player said, “You always make the right play. That’s just been my M.O. since I started playing. That’s how I was taught the game.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick also hailed LeBron for “making the right play” adding “basketball gods reward you if you do it the right way”. 

