Diddy's mom Janice Combs debunks allegations showed in docuseries

Diddy’s mom Janice Combs continues to defend son amid prison sentence

Sean Diddy Combs had his family by his side throughout his infamous trial, and his mom, Janice Combs, continues to show support for the rapper.

The 80-year-old hit back against the new allegations unveiled in the recently released Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and slammed the streaming giant for allegedly creating a fake narrative against the disgraced music mogul.

The docuseries, produced by Curtis Jackson, commonly known as 50 Cent, claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder once slapped his mother.

The matriarch stated, "I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on December 2, 2025. These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean's upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation."

Responding to the physical attack accusation, Janice noted, "The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false."

She went on to claim that the accusations made by Diddy’s Bad Boy Records cofounder were orchestrated for his own personal gain, and that Netflix used them to sensationalise the rapper’s life story.