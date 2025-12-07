 
Geo News

Diddy's mom Janice Combs debunks allegations showed in docuseries

Diddy’s mom Janice Combs continues to defend son amid prison sentence

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 07, 2025

Diddy’s mom Janice Combs continues to defend son amid prison sentence
Diddy’s mom Janice Combs continues to defend son amid prison sentence

Sean Diddy Combs had his family by his side throughout his infamous trial, and his mom, Janice Combs, continues to show support for the rapper.

The 80-year-old hit back against the new allegations unveiled in the recently released Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and slammed the streaming giant for allegedly creating a fake narrative against the disgraced music mogul.

The docuseries, produced by Curtis Jackson, commonly known as 50 Cent, claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder once slapped his mother.

The matriarch stated, "I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on December 2, 2025. These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean's upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation."

Responding to the physical attack accusation, Janice noted, "The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false."

She went on to claim that the accusations made by Diddy’s Bad Boy Records cofounder were orchestrated for his own personal gain, and that Netflix used them to sensationalise the rapper’s life story.

More From Entertainment

Kate Winslet lashes out at actors obsessing over 'cosmetic surgeries'
Kate Winslet lashes out at actors obsessing over 'cosmetic surgeries'
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau hard launch sparks comparison with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau hard launch sparks comparison with Orlando Bloom
James Gunn gives first sneak peek into upcoming 'Supergirl' movie video
James Gunn gives first sneak peek into upcoming 'Supergirl' movie
David Corenswet recalls clash with James Gunn over key ‘Superman' scene
David Corenswet recalls clash with James Gunn over key ‘Superman' scene
Taylor Swift girl squad reunites at Travis Kelce game: Selena Gomez and?
Taylor Swift girl squad reunites at Travis Kelce game: Selena Gomez and?
Cynthia Erivo breaks down ‘Wicked: For Good' emotional ending
Cynthia Erivo breaks down ‘Wicked: For Good' emotional ending