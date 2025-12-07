Holly Ramsay glows on date night as Adam Peaty cuts family from wedding

Holly Ramsay looked effortlessly stylish in a brown trench coat as she stepped out for a date night with fiancé Adam Peaty, despite an ongoing rift with his family.

The 25-year-old daughter of Gordon and Tana Ramsay shared sweet memories from her time with Adam in her Instagram Stories on Saturday, capturing the glamorous outing.

Holly donned a form-fitting black dress paired with sheer tights, elevating her look with closed-toe black heels.

Adam, meanwhile, kept it casual in a white T-shirt layered under a black jacket and matching trousers. The couple are gearing up for a lavish Christmas wedding at Bath's historic Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, followed by festive celebrations.

However, their upcoming nuptials have been overshadowed by controversy after it emerged last month that Adam had uninvited several family members from the ceremony.

The drama unfolded when his mother, Caroline, was excluded from Holly's luxurious hen party.

Insiders revealed that tensions between the families first surfaced during the couple's engagement party-an event reportedly filmed for Gordon Ramsay's new Netflix docuseries.

The feud intensified when it came to light that Holly's hen do at Soho Farmhouse included her mother Tana, Adam's sister Bethany, and even Victoria Beckham, yet not Adam's own mother.