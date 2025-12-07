 
Geo News

Holly Ramsay glows on date night as Adam Peaty cuts family from wedding

Holly Ramsay, Adam Peaty brush off family drama amid wedding feud

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 07, 2025

Holly Ramsay glows on date night as Adam Peaty cuts family from wedding
Holly Ramsay glows on date night as Adam Peaty cuts family from wedding

Holly Ramsay looked effortlessly stylish in a brown trench coat as she stepped out for a date night with fiancé Adam Peaty, despite an ongoing rift with his family. 

The 25-year-old daughter of Gordon and Tana Ramsay shared sweet memories from her time with Adam in her Instagram Stories on Saturday, capturing the glamorous outing.

Holly donned a form-fitting black dress paired with sheer tights, elevating her look with closed-toe black heels. 

Adam, meanwhile, kept it casual in a white T-shirt layered under a black jacket and matching trousers. The couple are gearing up for a lavish Christmas wedding at Bath's historic Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, followed by festive celebrations. 

However, their upcoming nuptials have been overshadowed by controversy after it emerged last month that Adam had uninvited several family members from the ceremony.

The drama unfolded when his mother, Caroline, was excluded from Holly's luxurious hen party.

Insiders revealed that tensions between the families first surfaced during the couple's engagement party-an event reportedly filmed for Gordon Ramsay's new Netflix docuseries. 

The feud intensified when it came to light that Holly's hen do at Soho Farmhouse included her mother Tana, Adam's sister Bethany, and even Victoria Beckham, yet not Adam's own mother.

More From Entertainment

Kate Winslet lashes out at actors obsessing over 'cosmetic surgeries'
Kate Winslet lashes out at actors obsessing over 'cosmetic surgeries'
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau hard launch sparks comparison with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau hard launch sparks comparison with Orlando Bloom
James Gunn gives first sneak peek into upcoming 'Supergirl' movie video
James Gunn gives first sneak peek into upcoming 'Supergirl' movie
David Corenswet recalls clash with James Gunn over key ‘Superman' scene
David Corenswet recalls clash with James Gunn over key ‘Superman' scene
Taylor Swift girl squad reunites at Travis Kelce game: Selena Gomez and?
Taylor Swift girl squad reunites at Travis Kelce game: Selena Gomez and?
Cynthia Erivo breaks down ‘Wicked: For Good' emotional ending
Cynthia Erivo breaks down ‘Wicked: For Good' emotional ending